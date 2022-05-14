Gov’t Working to Bring Peace across Nation, Sees Improvement in Parts of Country

May 14/2022 /ENA/ The Government Communication Service announced that activities have been underway to create lasting peace in the country by ending the displacement and killings of civilians by extremists.



Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service Minister Legesse Tulu said the government is taking various steps to ensure the well being and security of citizens.

He added that relative peace is being restored throughout the country by stopping the displacement and killing of civilians caused by extremism.

Positive results have been registered as a result of the legal actions being taken by the government, the minister stated.

He said the recent clash at Gondar triggered with the intention of fomenting religious conflicts had been managed before causing further damage.

According to him, agreement has been reached to recover looted properties and rebuild damaged places of worship with the participation of religious leaders and youths.

The culprits are also apprehended through the active involvement of the people and security forces and they would be held accountable.

Members of the terrorist groups Al-Shabaab and Shene were also detained in Somali and Oromia regional states.

Along with the suspects, fire arms were also seized from even places of worship, the minster revealed.

Actions have also been taken against those who are deliberately working to disrupt lasting peace in the Amhara region.

Legesse further disclosed that effective operation has been carried out with the participation of the people on the Shene terrorist group which operates in Oromia regional state.

The leadership and members of the terrorist group are being destroyed in the ongoing operation, it was learned.

On the other hand, the minister pointed out that the invading terrorist group TPLF is disrupting the flow of aid to Tigray by occupying different parts of Afar regional state.

Despite this, 165 vehicles have for instance arrived in Mekele this week.

Legesse noted that the propaganda which the terrorist group spreads that “it is under siege” when it is perpetrating death and suffering to civilians in parts of Afar and Amhara regions is completely unacceptable and baseless.