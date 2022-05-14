Drought Affects over 8 Million People in Ethiopia: UN

May 14/2022 /ENA/ The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed that drought has affected more than 8 million people across four regions of Ethiopia.



In its briefing on May 13, 2022, OCHA stated that drought has affected more than 8 million people across the Somali, Oromia, and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ [SNNP] and South-west regions, adding that over 7.2 million people need food assistance, with 4 million people requiring water assistance.

“At least 286,000 people in Ethiopia have migrated in search of water, pasture, or assistance – these are people with the means to travel. Others, often the elderly or the sick, have had to stay behind,” it said.

Stating that at least 1.5 million livestock have died due to lack of pasture and water, OCHA warned that an additional 10 million livestock are at risk.

“Many of the remaining livestock are weak and are providing little or no milk affecting children’s nutrition. Schooling for more than half a million children has also been affected,” it added.

Humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance, in support of the Government of Ethiopia, it said and went on as saying:

“Some 4.9 million people have been provided with food; over 2 million livestock have been treated or vaccinated; and over 3.3 million people are receiving water assistance. Additional funding is urgently needed. The UN and humanitarian partners require 480 million USD to support the response through October.”

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths continued his visit to Kenya on Friday to draw attention to the severe drought affected Somalia and Ethiopia, OCHA disclosed.

The drought follows three consecutive failed rainy seasons.

“Today, Griffiths is meeting virtually with people directly affected by the drought in Somali region.”

Last month, the Emergency Relief Coordinator released that 12 million USD from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian response. The Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund has also allocated 17 million USD to the response.