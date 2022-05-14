Deputy PM & FM Demeke Confers with EU Special Envoy to Horn of Africa, Annette Weber

May 14/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen met and discussed Friday with Dr. Annette Weber, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, on humanitarian supply to conflict-affected people in the northern part of the country and other regional matters.



The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister briefed the EU special representative about the accelerated unfettered humanitarian access created for partners, including the WFP following the declaration of the humanitarian truce.

Demeke spoke about the peacebuilding steps taken by the government, including the formation of the national dialogue commission that aimed to address critical issues in the country.

The Government of Ethiopia has also established a ministerial committee comprising about 100 people from various law enforcement bodies to bring perpetrators of human rights abuses before justice, he added.

TPLF has continued beating war drums for another round of conflict despite all the measures taken to ensure lasting peace, unfettered access to humanitarians, and accountability over human rights abuses, Demeke stressed.

He urged that the European Union should compel TPLF to take accountability for its actions and put restraints on its unhelpful and destructive urge to spark another round of conflict.

The EU Special Representative, on her part, appreciated and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting the confidence-building measures of the government of Ethiopia and the humanitarian truce declared to facilitate unfettered access to partners and aid agencies.

The two sides also discussed critical matters in the Horn of Africa region, including the state of the AU-led trilateral negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to finding amicable solution for outstanding issues over the GERD.

Demeke urged the European Union to expedite its support to people affected by conflict and drought in the country.