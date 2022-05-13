Anti-Ethiopian Elements Will Never Operate in Uganda: Defense Minister Bamulangaki

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Uganda’s Defense Minister Vincent Bamulangaki dismissed allegations that the terrorist TPLF group has been receiving training in Uganda with the support of the United States, Egypt, and South Sudan.



Chief of Ethiopian Defense Force, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and Uganda Minister of Defense, Vincent Bamulangaki, held talks about current affairs in the two countries in Addis Ababa today.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the status of signed agreements between Ethiopia and Uganda in the defense sector.

The discussion noted the need to renew the agreements between the two countries and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia was assigned to do the follow ups, it was learned.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides also discussed the recent story circulating over social media about the TPLF connections with Uganda.

Uganda Defense Minister Vincent Bamulangaki downplayed the allegations that the terrorist group was receiving training in Uganda with the support of the United States, Egypt, and South Sudan.

He further reaffirmed that Uganda views Ethiopia as the mother of Africa and that any anti-Ethiopian force will never be allowed to operate in Uganda.