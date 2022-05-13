PM Extends Condolences on Passing Away of UAE President

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended condolences on the passing away of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died aged 73, it was learned.

PM Abiy expressed his deepest condolences to the entire leadership and people of the UAE on the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“My deepest condolences to my brother Mohamed Bin Zayed as well as to the entire leadership and people of the UAE on the passing of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May he rest in eternal peace,” he twitted.

UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning today, including flags to be flown at half-staff.