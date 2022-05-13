PM Abiy Inaugurates Malt Production Factory at Bole Lemi Industrial Park

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated malt production factory by Invivo Group at Bole Lemi Industrial Park.



The premier twitted that the investment by Invivo Group at Ethiopia’s Bole Lemi Industrial Park that we inaugurate today is commendable.

He added that producing 60,000 tons per year of malt through establishing linkage with over 50,000 farmers is key in supporting national import substitution efforts.

With nearly 80% of its 9,200 employees working outside France and sites in 31 countries, InVivo is one of the most international groups in the agricultural and agri-food sector.