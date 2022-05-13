Some 165 Humanitarian Trucks Arrived in Tigray over Past Week: WFP

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Some 165 trucks arrived into Tigray delivering 3,000 tonnes of food and nutrition over the past week, World Food Program (WFP) announced.



WPF twitted that 3,400 tones of food sent to distribution points in Tigray during the past week and delivered food to 120,000 people.

Another 94 trucks are en route, WFP said, adding that the food distributions in Afar and Amhara is also on track.

Disaster Risk Management Commission announced last week that more than 54,000 metric tons of food and non-food items have been sent to the Tigray region from July to Mid-April Ethiopian Calendar.

According to the commission, 185 airplanes and 1,485 trucks have transported the total humanitarian assistance to the region in the stated period to help some 5.2 million people.

Some 83 humanitarian organizations are involved in the humanitarian activities in the region.

The government is cooperatively working on creating suitable condition for humanitarian assistance to enter Tigray, the Commission said.