Ethiopian Ambassador Presents Credentials to President of Cuba

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Cuba, Dr. Genet Teshome has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



On the occasion, Ambassador Genet has conveyed the good wishes of President Sahle-Work Zewde to the Cuban President and lauded the historical relations between the two sisterly countries underscoring the need to further scale it up with renewed engagements.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that the Government of Cuba would extend the necessary support for his endeavors to further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries with cultural exchanges, technology transfer, and experience sharing in the education and health sectors.

President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel, on his part, expressed gratitude for the goodwill wishes of the Ethiopian President and the unwavering stance of Ethiopia in multilateral fora, including the UN and the AU to the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Cuba.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Ambassador’s endeavors during his stay in Cuba.

Ambassador Genet, on behalf of the people and government of Ethiopia, has laid wreath at the Jose Martin Monument (Father of the nation) in Havana.