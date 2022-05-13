India Keen to Cement Ties with Ethiopia: Ambassador

May 13/2022 /ENA/ Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia Shri Robert Shetkintong said India is keen to strengthen its relations with Ethiopia.



The ambassador said Indian is aware of the current situation in Ethiopia and is committed to tighten the comprehensive partnership between Ethiopia and India.

Director-General of Asia and Pacific Affairs at Foreign Affairs Ministry, Gebeyehu Ganga has met the ambassador on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion between the two sides covered the current situations in Ethiopia and underlined the need to create close contact with Diplomats in the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia to further cement relations between the two countries.

During the occasion, the Director-General highlighted the confidence-building measures that the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking to ensure lasting peace and stability in Ethiopia.

He also mentioned the proposed all-inclusive national dialogue and declaration of indefinite humanitarian truce to facilitate unimpeded access to humanitarian actors in Tigray region as demonstrations of the government’s commitment to peace.

Speaking on the trilateral negotiations over the GERD and the border issue with Sudan, he reiterated the unwavering stance of the Government of Ethiopia to find amicable solutions.

Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shri Robert Shetkintong said India understands the current situation in Ethiopia and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

The meeting ended with pledges to scale up relationships between the two friendly countries, the ministry said.

India and Ethiopia have long-standing economic relations and partnership in other sectors.