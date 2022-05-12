Operationalizing, Strengthening African Standby Force Crucial: AU Technical Committee Chair

May 12/2022 /ENA/ Senegal Defense Minister Sidiky Kaba said the 14th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety and Security that opened today should consider operationalizing and strengthening the African Standby Force (ASF).

The minister, who is also chair of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety and Security (STCDSS), said Africa has many challenges, among them peace and security needs urgent solution.

He stressed the need to reinforce AU and regional economic communities through the regional mechanisms in the utilization of African Standby Force, guaranteeing sustainable financing of peace support operations mandated by AU and authorized by UN Security Council and having well equipped and trained force that can be quickly deploy to carry out robust peace enforcement mission with strategic capacity.

Ethiopia’s Defense Minister, Abraham Belay told journalists that Ethiopia has been playing a leading role in building peace and stability, including in Africa; and it is very important to convene a meeting in Ethiopia at this time of security crisis in parts of the continent.

The discussion is very important to put forward solutions, he added.

AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Commissioner, Bankole Adeoye stated on his part the need to strengthen mechanisms that prevent and respond to terrorism, violent extremism and unconstitutional change of government as well as to ensure peace and security, including in maritime.

“The commission is facilitating several efforts to enhance its capabilities and mechanisms to ensure a comprehensive approach in the prevention and response to terrorism and violent extremism on the continent,” he pointed out.

As part of the efforts to address the scourge of terrorism and unconstitutional change of government in Africa, an extraordinary summit will be convened in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on 28 May 2022, the commissioner revealed.

Adeoye also stated that directions by STCDSS are critical in taking forward critical peace and security priorities and providing clear path on how best to continue coordinating collective efforts to address the current multiple peace and security challenges in the continent.