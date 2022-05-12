Consultative Forum Reviews Signed Agreements between Ethiopia, Brazil

May 12/2022 /ENA/ A consultative forum of nine stakeholders that had signed various agreements with Brazilian institutions representing Ethiopia was held today.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum reviewed the status and implementation of the agreements in addition to highlighting the current state of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Brazil.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Brazil, Tafa Tulu and Foreign Affairs Deputy Director General of European and American Affairs Eyerusalem Amdemariyam discussed the possibility of further benefiting from the relationship with Brazil.

The forum also covered Brazil-Africa ties, economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Brazil, the implementation of bilateral agreements on trade and investment, agriculture, education, science and innovation, technology, air transport and maritime services, among others.

The forum is vital to closely monitor the implementation of agreements signed between the two countries, identify areas that need appropriate support, and work with stakeholders cooperatively, the press release stated.

The consultative forum was attended by representatives from the Sugar Corporation, Investment Commission, Ministry of Urban Development and Infrastructure, Ministry of Innovation and Technology, and Institute of Agricultural Research.