KOICA, Gov’t of Ethiopia Ink 10 Mil USD Development Project Agreement

May 11, 2022 (ENA) Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the government of Ethiopia signed a 10 million USD agreement to support a project for community-led solution for inclusive socio-economic resilience towards sustainable peace in conflict affected areas in Ethiopia.



The Country Director of KOICA, Ethiopia Office Lee Byunghwa and Minister of Peace Benalf Andualem signed the agreement.

The project will be implemented for a period of four years beginning from 2022 with the objective to contribute to the enhancement of social cohesion and economic resilience for displacement-affected communities.

It will also support area-based gender-responsive, community-based peace-building and recovery processes and increased access to sustainable livelihoods.

IOM, which is engaged in supporting communities and individuals in migration and displacement in Ethiopia, will be the implementing international organization of the Project.

The project will be implemented in ten woredas in Ethiopia, five woredas in Oromia Regional State (Moyale, Gursum, Chinaksen, Doba, Gumbi Bordede) and five woredas in Somali Regional states (Shinele, Warder-Robday, Goljano, Moyale, Miesso).

In addition, it will enhance the economic status of vulnerable members of the displacement-affected communities through facilitated opportunities for on-farm and off-farm interventions and increased access to finance.

It is to be remembered that KOICA has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Finance to support two program areas in 2022 for the Ethiopian government and the project signed with Ministry of peace is one of such programs.

KOICA is a Korean aid organization which is supporting the development of Ethiopia for the last 27 years, currently focusing on manufacturing, health, climate change and peace.

KOICA and Ministry of Peace will be mutually be engaged in the planning, coordination and implementation of the Project.