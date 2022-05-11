Ethiopia, Turkey Sign Agreement on Extradition, Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters

May11, 2022 (ENA) The governments of Ethiopia and Turkey have signed two agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The agreements were signed by Ethiopian State Minister of Justice, Alemante Agidew and Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice, Yakup Moğul.

Ato Almante has paid a visit to Ankara leading an Ethiopian delegation, according to Ministry of Justice.

The delegation had exchanged views with officials of Turkish Ministry of Justice on bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion, Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice, Yakup Moğul said the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Turkey have been strengthened from time to time noting that cooperation on issues related to justice and crime mitigation is of paramount importance to prevent crimes.

The State Minister of Justice, Alemante Agidew on his part stated that the agreements signed on legal issues will further enhance the longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Turkey has been demonstrating its partnership with Ethiopia in various ways, the State Minister said expressing Ethiopia’s keenness to work with Turkey on capacity building.