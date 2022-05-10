14th Session of African Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Security Kicks Off

Addis Ababa May 10/2022 /ENA/ The 14th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety and Security (STCDSS) kicked off in Addis Ababa on Monday.

African Ministers of Defense, Internal Affairs, and Heads of National Institutions in Charge of Safety and Security, high official representatives from AU Member States, as well as from the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms are participating in the four days session.

The session is expected to consider the report of the chairperson of the AU Commission which outlines the commission’s continued effort in the enhancement of the African Standby Force (ASF) and deployment of peace support operations, to address conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism as well as broader peace and security challenges in the continent.

It will also exchange views on the memorandum of understanding between the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms on the African Standby Force.