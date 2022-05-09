AL Asalah Electromechanical Contracting Company Keen to Invest in Ethiopia

May 09, 2022 (ENA) United Arab Emirates -based AL Asalah Electromechanical Contracting Company announced plans to invest in textile, mining, personal hygiene and household cleaning products in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Aklilu Kebede held discussion with the management of UAE-based AL Asalah Electromechanical Contracting Company about Investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The company intends to invest in Ethiopia in textiles, personal hygiene and household cleaning products, and mining in a joint venture with Ethiopian-based New Line Trading P.L.C.

The UAE-based company representatives are travelling for a pre-investment visit to Addis Ababa this week and they will meet with officials of the Ethiopian Investment Commission and other concerned offices, according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.