Ethiopian Consul General in Lebanon Confers with Ethiopian Community in Tripoli

May 9/2022/ENA/ The Consul General of Ethiopian Consulate in Beirut, Lebanon, Temesgen Umer had a meeting with Ethiopian community in Tripoli.



The meeting focused on strengthening Ethiopian community-based activities to better protect the rights of Ethiopian citizens and actively engage them in various issues at home.

The Consul General tabled a presentation on pivotal issues in Ethiopia, expected roles from the Ethiopian Diaspora, services the Consulate is providing to the Ethiopian Diaspora community, particularly in safeguarding their rights, and the importance of creating various Ethiopian Diaspora-based associations.

Chief of Diaspora Affairs at the Consulate, Beferde Neda explained the objectives of the Eid-to-Eid call, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts of the Government of Ethiopia and what the Ethiopian Diaspora in Tripoli could contribute in this regard.

He also stressed the importance of creating strong Diaspora associations and task forces to expedite information exchange among community members and protect the rights and interests of the community.

As part of the delegation, Ethiopian Community leader in Lebanon also briefed the audience on the benefits of forming strong associations and working closely with the Consulate.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation paid a visit to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in the city.

Tripoli is the largest city in northern Lebanon and the second-largest city in the country.