PM Abiy Launches Annual Home Renovations Program for Impoverished Communities

Addis Ababa May 9/2022/ENA/ Early on Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has launched the annual home renovations program for impoverished communities in Addis Ababa.



It is to be recalled that PM Abiy launched this annual initiative in the first year of his premiership four years ago.

Since then, every year the home renovation program has ensued prior to the start of the rainy season.

This year, PM Abiy is utilizing the proceeds of sale of his book ‘Ye Medemer Menged’ to finance the construction of housing units for up to 23 individuals in the Aware area in the capital, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

“As we launch the annual housing renovations program for the impoverished, I call upon individuals, businesses and government institutions to join the annual effort of providing decent and humane living conditions for the many around us before the onset of the rainy season,” PM Abiy said.