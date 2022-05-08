Ethiopia to Conduct 3rd Round of Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19

Addis Ababa May 8/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Ministry of Health revealed that the 3rd round of vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will begin next month.



The ministry along with the health bureau officials and representatives of regional states and the two city administrations reviewed the performance the previous vaccination campaigns.

According to the review, the first and the second round of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns were successful.

It was learned that more than 24 million people in Ethiopia have so far been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. Some 21 million of these are fully immunized.

During the 3rd round of the campaign, some 25 million doses of vaccines will be available, the ministry said.

The coverage of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are over 12 years of age across the country has reached to 44 percent.

Although the number of deaths and prevalence of cases have been declining in the country so far, COVID-19 pandemic has not yet reached the point where it is no longer a threat, the ministry stated.

It is indicated that the third round vaccination campaign is expected to improve the community’s immune system.