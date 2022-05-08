Summer Wheat Production Progressing Well, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa May 8/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today that summer wheat production has been progressing well in the country.



The government of Ethiopia has been working to enhance wheat import substitution by intensifying the domestic wheat production in various parts of the country.

Currently, Ethiopia is undertaking the cultivation of summer wheat production on over 400,000 hectares of land across the country, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the ongoing summer wheat production activity across the nation has been progressing well.

Food security challenges can gradually be addressed through summer wheat production together with urban agriculture endeavors, he pointed out.

“Let us build on our successes thus far,” the premier twitted.

The land used for summer wheat production increased from 180,000 hectares last year to over 400,000 hectares this year.

Some 16 million quintal of wheat is expected to be harvested from that.