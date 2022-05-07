PM Abiy Reviews Joint Military Preparedness Drill of Western Command

May 7/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed together with high level federal and regional officials as well as the Generals of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has reviewed the joint military preparedness drill of the Western Command.



“PM Abiy Ahmed together with high level federal and regional officials as well as ENDF Generals reviewed the joint military preparedness drill of the Western Command in the Amhara region,” according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Praising the usual readiness of the army, PM Abiy noted fully prepared army is crucial to protect Ethiopia’s sovereignty from anyone, under any circumstances and at any time.

The Premier said “We have proved the fact that ENDF is in a strong position that is capable of defending the nation when its peace is endangered.”

The defense force has also ascertained its brevity based on the seven international military science standards, he added.