Forum Discuss About Creating Market Linkage for Ethiopian Coffee in China

May 7/2022 /ENA/ The Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing hosted an online forum on yesterday under the banner, “Coffee from the Land of Origins,” aimed at promoting Ethiopian coffee to the Chinese coffee importers.



Director-General of Middle East, Asia, and Pacific Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gebeyehu Gangga spoke on the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two countries mentioning the ever-growing economic and business relationships and Chinese investment in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador reiterated the importance of expanding the engagement between the two countries by creating market linkages for Ethiopian coffee exporters and Chinese importers.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China, Teshome Toga on his part said the forum would furnish Ethiopian coffee exporters with opportunities to sell coffee online.

A representative of the Coffee Traders Associations in China noted the growing import and consumption of coffee in China, creating a big market for Ethiopian coffee growers and exporters.

The forum was attended by representatives of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, and the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association.