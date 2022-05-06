Some 16 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Arrive in Mekelle, 64 trucks on the Way: WFP

Addis Ababa May 6/2022/ENA/ The World Food Programme (WFP) announced that 16 humanitarian aid trucks have arrived in Mekelle, regional capital of Tigray, this week.



The World Food Programme also twitted that additional 64 vehicles are on their way to Tigray regional state.

This is the sixth round of aid shipments since the beginning of 2022.

In April 2022, WFP delivered food to 45,000 people in Sheraro district and treated 11,000 women and children for malnutrition.

The programme said that it would continue to provide assistance for those in need.