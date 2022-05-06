Commission Launches Digital Library, Website To Enhance Disaster Response & Preparedness Efforts

Addis Ababa March 6/2022 /ENA/ National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) launched a new website and digital library that aims at providing latest data about people who need emergency assistance and other vital information to help the nation enhance its disaster preparedness and prevention efforts.

The new digital technologies were unveiled in the presence of officials of the commission and other stakeholders today.

During the occasion, Public Relations Director at the commission, Debebe Zewde said the institution has developed the new technologies with a view to easily deliver information to pertinent bodies.

He added that the facilities provide information that are vital to enhance early warning system, emergency responses and rehabilitation efforts.

The web-site and digital library would help the pertinent actors in Ethiopia to easily access latest information about people that need humanitarian assistance as well as enhance disaster preparedness and prevention efforts.

He said the web-site, which has been developed by various stakeholders for the past six years, will facilitate the service of the institution and provide efficient services to the citizens too.

Regional states will also be able to get organized information from the digital library and web-site in order to take swift actions to help people affected by disasters, the director noted.

He stated that the community can access the service using edrmc.gov.et which is effective as of today.