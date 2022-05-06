Research Institutes Need Work on Water, Hydro-Diplomacy to Ascertain Nat’l Interest

Addis Ababa, May 6/2022 /ENA/ Research institutions need to work on water and hydro-diplomacy communication with due attention in order to ascertain national interest, according to the Ministry of Water and Energy.



The Ministry of Water and Energy is undertaking Water, Hydro-Diplomacy and Communication Advisory Forum and is attended by Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Etefa, members of the parliament, university representatives and experts.

In his opening remark, Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Etefa said Ethiopia for centuries did not benefit from its national resources due to external pressures and has impeded its development.

By reversing this pressure, Ethiopians have done a worthy thing by building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, he added.

He called on the public to strengthen effort in foiling any external pressure against Ethiopia and its citizens.

Particularly, research institutions need to work on water and hydro-diplomacy communication with due attention in order to ascertain national interest, the minister underlined.

According to him, the forum is organized to assess the means and discuss about ways of ensuring national interest.

Water should be used for mutual development, he said, adding that Ethiopia is sharing what it has with its neighbors.

The forum is expected to deliberate on researches and in the future aspires to include experts from neighboring countries.