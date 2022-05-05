President Uhuru Kenyatta Says Kenya will Stand by Ethiopia in Times of Need

Addis Ababa May 5/2022 /ENA/ President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta said as a genuine friend, Kenya, will always stand by Ethiopia in times of need.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem has paid a courtesy call on the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President appreciated Ambassador Meles Alem for his outstanding diplomatic service that contributed a lot in further cementing the longstanding relationships between the two countries.

The president added that the diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations as well as various regional integration projects have taken roots during Ambassador Meles’ tenure in Kenya.

Ambassador Meles, on his part, thanked the people and government of Kenya for their heartfelt hospitality rendered to him during his three-year stay in Kenya.

He appreciated the President for his leadership that gave new impetus for the relationships between the two brotherly countries.

The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude for the administration of the Kenyan President that continued to firmly protect the rights and dignity of Ethiopians who reside in Kenya.

The encouraging relationships between Ethiopia and Kenya, particularly in business, trade and investment should further be strengthened through exchanges of electricity and cooperation in regional security issues, he added.