Ethiopia Plans to Export 100 MW Electric Power to South Sudan in Three Years

May 05, 2022 (ENA) Ethiopia has agreed with South Soudan to export 100 MW of electric power to South Sudan over the next three years, quadrupling the target gradually, according to the Ethiopian Electric Power.



This was disclosed during the visit of South Sudanese delegation, led by Energy and Dam Minister, Peter Mercello, to the National Greed Control Center in Addis Ababa today.

The visit was made to conclude the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the two countries had agreed on Power purchase.

Ethiopian Electric Power Corporate Planning Executive Officer Andualem Sia said that Ethiopia is working to supply Electric power to its neighbours with the view to earning foreign currency thereby fulfilling the power demands of South Sudan.

According to him, Ethiopia has planned to Export 100 MW Electric Power to south Soudan with in the first phase and to increase to 400 MW gradually.

Noting that Ethiopia is earning annually about 50 Million USD from electric power export to neighbours including Sudan and Djibouti, he added that efforts are being intensified to earn 400 million USD in the next 10 years.

The Minister of Energy and Dam of South Sudan on his part said the today’s MOU would enable to expedite the process of constructing power transmissions infrastructure for the transfer of power from Ethiopia to south Soudan.

The Minister further said that south Soudan wants to be connected with Ethiopia with electric power supply.

Noting electric power is the back bone of the economy, the Minister said the power to be gained from Ethiopia will help South Soudan to develop its projects swiftly.

The two sisterly countries can work in collaboration not only in power supply but also in many other areas, he added.

During the last nine months, 37 Million USD was secured from power supply, which exceeds 7% as compared to the same period last year, he added.