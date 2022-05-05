DPM & FM Demeke Urges Ethiopians to Emulate Proud History of Patriots

Addis Ababa May5/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen has called upon Ethiopians to join hands to emulate the proud history of patriots in tackling all the challenges facing the nation today.



In his message in connection with Patriots’ Victory Day, Demeke said: “It is a day worth remembering, for it heralds the triumph of freedom over oppression”.

In celebrating the day, he said “we pay tribute to our patriots who sacrificed their lives to protect the unity and sovereignty of our country.”

As history tells us, the patriots not only saved Ethiopia from the yoke of colonialism but also passed on the spirit of patriotism to the coming generations of Ethiopians, he further noted.

“Armed with the spirits of our forefathers and foremothers, we should aim to overcome all the socio-economic challenges that our country is facing today,” Demeke underscored.

“There is no doubt that we will resiliently push forward and pass a free, peaceful, and prosperous Ethiopia to our children,” he affirmed.

“I call upon my fellow Ethiopians to join hands to emulate the proud history of our patriots in tackling all the challenges we are facing today”.