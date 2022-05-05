Maintaining Peace, Unity of Ethiopia Rests on this Generation: President Sahle-Work

Addis Ababa May 5/2022 /ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde stressed that this generation shoulders great responsibility to maintain the sovereignty, peace and unity of the nation that it has inherited from patriotic forefathers and mothers.

The 81st Victory Day of Ethiopia was marked today at the Victory Monument in Addis Ababa in the presence of government official including President Sahle-Work Zewde, invited guests, ambassadors and residents of Addis Ababa.

In her keynote speech, President Sahle-Work Zewde said the victory day marked the defeat of the invading Italian Fascist Forces by the sacrifices Ethiopian patriotic forefathers and mothers made 81 years ago.

The victory demonstrates that Ethiopians are committed to paying sacrifices for their motherland; they are hopeful and see light at the end of the tunnel and they also march together in the time of hardship.

“It is the responsibility of this generation to hand over a peaceful country to the next generation,” the president said, adding the victories made over battles need to be repeated in other fields: economy, science and technology, among others.

Major General Endalkachew Woldekidan, Indoctrination Director General at the Ministry of Defense Force on his part said patriotism is the major characteristics and value system of Ethiopians, from which the Ethiopian National Defence Forces have come out and demonstrated heroic deeds and patriotism in battlefields throughout history in safeguarding the unity, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia.

Major General Endalkachew added that following the footsteps of patriotic forefathers, the Defense Force has made tremendous sacrifice to maintain the peace and stability of the country.

The Defense Force will continue working hard to safeguard the unity, peace and stability of the country along with the people of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Patriots Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin on his part said the victory day marks the heroic deeds of Ethiopian patriots in successfully resisting and defeating the Italian Fascist forces, who were armed with modern weapons.

He urged the young generation to follow the footsteps and achieve the causes of fallen forefathers by preserving this great country.

The youth must safeguard their motherland and defending those forces who are bent on destabilizing the country, Lij Daniel pointed out.

Patriots’ Victory Day is a day that commemorates the end of the five years’ Italian occupation, culminated on May 5, 1941.