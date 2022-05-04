State Minister Redwan Hussein Discusses with US Chargé d’Affaires About Current Situations

May 04, 2022 (ENA) State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussein discussed today with the United States Chargé d’Affaires to Ethiopia, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, about current situations in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Redwan spoke in detail about the destructive acts of the TPLF, from igniting the conflict to failing to reciprocate the various peace initiatives of the government.

He said the military adventures of the TPLF in the Amhara and Afar regions caused unspeakable destruction on life and property.

The ambassador also explained the efforts of the Ethiopian government in providing humanitarian support to the Tigray Region and creating unimpeded humanitarian access for partners.

Speaking on the alleged humanitarian abuse in the Tigray Region, Ambassador Redwan reiterated the investigations run by pertinent bodies in the government, including the joint UN-EHRC investigation.

He said the international community underappreciated both the government-led and the joint investigations in Tigray while downplaying the atrocities committed by the TPLF in Amhara and Afar.

He said the international community should tell the TPLF to leave the areas it occupied in adjacent regional states without conditions, further reaffirming his country’s readiness to work closely with impartial bodies that are genuinely interested to take concerns of the government into consideration.

Thanking Ambassador Redwan for the briefing, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson expressed her country’s commitment to providing all necessary support to Ethiopia to help it solve its problems in a peaceful manner.

She said she would work hard to revitalize the relationship between the two countries, further pledging that the United States would scale up humanitarian support to Ethiopia.