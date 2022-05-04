EU Keen to Support National Dialogue in Ethiopia: EU Ambassador

May 04, 2022 (ENA) The European Union(EU) is keen to support Ethiopia’s national dialogue, the European Union Delegation Head Ambassador Roland Kobia said.

Addressing various issues on the relations between EU and Ethiopia today, the ambassador

said EU “supports the national dialogue in principle, and we would be ready to support (the process) if there is an appetite for the national dialogue to be supported in any means.”

Respecting Ethiopia’s sovereignty, “we are ready to help if this is possible,” he added.

The ambassador noted that the idea of dialogue is a good initiative, and expressed his hope that it will work swiftly and fully and bring results.

According to him, not only the EU and its member states, but also other parties will be willing to support the national dialogue process.

Ambassador Kobia recalled that national dialogues have been held in many countries, including in South Africa and Rwanda.

It is therefore an African instrument, not EU instrument, he stated, adding that this is an African way to settle problems.

Ethiopia has the potential to solve its problems instead of being caught in a cycle of violence, which is not the interest of Ethiopians, he underscored.