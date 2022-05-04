Ethio-Kenya Boundary Committee Meeting Augments Longstanding Relations: Amb. Meles

May 04, 2022 (ENA) The meeting of Ethio-Kenya Joint Technical Boundary Committee (JTBC) would enhance the longstanding diplomatic relations founded on good neighborliness, Ethiopia’s Ambassador Meles Alem said.



The meeting of Ethio-Kenya Joint Technical Boundary Committee (JTBC) opened in Nairobi, Kenya, today.

In his opening remarks, Meles Alem, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya noted that the two sisterly countries enjoy excellent, multifaceted diplomatic relations founded on the principles of consistency, mutual respect, and cooperation.

According to him, the relations are defined by the highest political commitment of the respective leaders and the close relations between the people, especially along the common borders.

The ambassador stressed that the deliberations of this historic meeting augment the longstanding diplomatic relations founded on good neighborliness, which has been and continues to be affirmed through the miscellaneous JBAC meetings.

He further called on the two sides to allocate the necessary financial, technical and logistical resources to create a conducive ground for the implementation of the activities of the maintenance of the boundary.

In the coming two days, the Joint Technical meeting will review 2019 Mombasa Report (JTBC) on the inspection and maintenance work, discuss security situation and sensitization along the border area between the Ethiopia and Kenya, review the budget and work plan and finally deliberate on the experience from Kenya-Tanzania Border Inspection and Maintenance Work.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the boundary treaty between Ethiopia and Kenya was signed in 1970.