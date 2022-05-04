Ambassador Taye Confers with UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa May 4/2022/ENA/ The Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie discussed today with UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Tetteh.



The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including political developments in the Horn African region, Ambassador Taye twitted.

They also discussed on the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), humanitarian truce in Ethiopia and cross-border security challenges, it was revealed.