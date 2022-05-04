Ethiopia’s Ambassador to US Vows to Improve Diplomatic Relations between Two Countries

Addis Ababa May 4/2022/ENA/ Ambassador Sileshi Bekele, who has been appointed as Special Envoy and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States, said he will work to further enhance diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The ambassador made the remarks while meeting with diplomats and staff of the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington DC.

During the occasion, Ambassador Sileshi said the main focus of the mission will be to make every maximum effort to further enhance the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He also explained that cooperation should be strengthened through diaspora participation, people to people relations, technology transfer, trade and investment as well as image building, construction, tourism and other sectors.

The mission members, for their part, said they will work harder than ever to balance the century-old diplomatic relations between the US and Ethiopia, according to the information obtained from the embassy.