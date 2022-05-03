PM Office Organizes “Each One Feed One” Event for Low-Income Community Members

May 03,2022 (ENA) An “each one feed one” event for low-income community members from surrounding areas was organized by the Office of the Prime Minister today.



During the program, the guests were given vegetables produced on the office grounds as well as backyard farming equipment created from recyclable materials.

State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Alemtsehay Paulos encouraged the participants on the occasion to learn from the urban farming in the premises of the Prime Minister Office and produce their own food.

She urged the low-income community members to become part of the urban farming initiative underway.