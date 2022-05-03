ECA Conference to Explore Options for Financing Africa’s Recovery

May 3/2022 /ENA/ African ministers in charge of finance, planning, and economic development as well as leading figures from the private and public sectors will participate in the 54th session of the ECA Conference of Ministers next week.



The hybrid event will be jointly hosted by the Economic Commission for Africa and the government of Senegal on the theme “Financing Africa’s Recovery: Breaking New Ground”, in Dakar, Senegal.

The conference that takes place from May 11 to 17, 2022 will include high-level ministerial panels and round table discussions on how to transform the continued threat of the COVD-19 pandemic into an accelerator of growth and global prosperity, a press release of the commission stated.

It will also feature the launch of ECA’s annual flagship Economic Report on Africa.