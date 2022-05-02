Gov’t Stresses Need To Recognize Conspiracies of Historical Enemies, Fight Extremism

Addis Ababa May 2/2022/ENA/ The wider Ethiopian public must recognize the conspiracies of the country’s historical enemies and their messengers; and must demonstrate commitment to enhancing multi-national unity and fighting against extremism and antagonism, the Government Communication Service (GCS) said.



In its statement released today in connection with the celebration of the 1443rd Eid Al-Fitr holiday, GCS underscored that such a plot attempted by the historical enemies of the country and their agents will never succeed.

“The Conspiracy and evil intentions of historical enemies with the collaboration of internal traitors bent on destabilizing Ethiopia never succeed,” the statement underlined.

The statement further said religious extremism and divisiveness across regions continue to be a major instruments for Ethiopia’s enemies to destabilize and destroy the country.

Some internal forces, under the guise of religion, have joined external forces and historical enemies to dismantle the county’s social cohesion, the statement revealed.

Moreover, the Government Communication Service added such forces are working hard to abort the hitherto endeavors of the government to ensuring durable peace and stability in the country and they are determined to create divisiveness, disunity and instability.

Recalling the conflict that occurred in Gondar, Amhara Regional State last week, the conflict entrepreneurs have attempted to incite unrest through escalating the conflict to Werabe Town of Silte Zone, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Reginal State and other areas.

By the same token, these forces have tried to implement their evil deeds during the celebration of the 1443rd Eid Al-Fitr, in Addis Ababa today.

However, thanks to the peace loving Muslim Faithful and the coordination of security forces, the conspiracy of destabilizing Addis Ababa was foiled, except minor injuries sustained by security forces and damages inflicted on Martyrs’ Memorial Museum and properties at Masqel Square, the statement pointed out.

The government will be reinforcing its crackdown in all parts of the country on extremists and anti-peace forces under the guise of religion or any other means, it added.

“The government will continue to strengthen the rule of law and maintain the safety of citizens by hunting down individuals who are trying to create unrest by using religion as a guise in any part of the country, whether intentionally or unknowingly.”

The government of Ethiopia is fully committed and capable to ensure supremacy of law.