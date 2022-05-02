Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Urges Muslim Followers to Consolidate Peace, Unity

Addis Ababa May 2/2022 /ENA/ President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris called on the Muslim community to intensify efforts in sustaining peace, unity and development of the Ethiopia.

The 1443rd Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is being celebrated across the country today.

Speaking at the celebration being held at the Addis Ababa Stadium, Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris said unity, peace, development and growth have always been important for Ethiopia.

As long as unity is expressed in action, the president stressed the need for all to contribute their share to sustain unity.

The president also stressed that the casualties inflicted on innocent people and displacement should be halted.

“There can be no human being without respect, love, peace, unity and development,” he underscored.

The president also thanked the government for the cooperation and attention it accorded to he Muslim community.

Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Council President Sheikh Sultan Aman Eba on his part urged the government to bring to justice those responsible for the recent violence in various parts of the country.

Meles Alemu, representative of the Addis Ababa Prosperity Party said the main teachings of all religions is to nurture goodness, respect, love, cooperation as well as peace, patriotism and trust in the hearts of generations.

These acts of solidarity have been practiced in the Muslim community in the past, he indicated.

He added that Ethiopians as a people are at the critical juncture “when we think of past and current circumstances; and we need to draw important lessons to ensure durable peace and maintain our century-old co-existence.”