Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate 2022 Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

Addis Ababa May 2/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Muslims across the country celebrated today the 1443rd Eid Al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr, or the Feast of Breaking the Fast, comes after a month of fasting between dawn and sunset.

The Muslim holiday was celebrated in Addis Ababa as thousands turned out in the city streets and at the Addis Ababa Stadium in the capital as part of the nationwide celebrations.

The holiday was marked at Addis Ababa Stadium in presence of President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris, senior government officials, religious fathers, followers and other dignitaries