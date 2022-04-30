Abiy Says Defense Force Ready to Ensure Safety, Development of Nation

Addis Ababa April 30/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is always ready to ensure the safety and development of the people, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today.



The premier visited the Ethiopian National Defense Force around Woldia and its environs in North Wollo Zone of Amhara Region State.

“I am delighted to celebrate the eve of Eid Al Fatir with the people of Woldia and our army around the city,” he twitted.

“Our heroic army has proved that it is always ready to ensure the safety and development of its people,” he underscored.