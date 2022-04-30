Ethiopia, Morocco Reaffirms to Deepen their Relations

Addis Ababa April 30/2022/ENA/Ethiopia and Morocco have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the already existing good relations between the two brotherly countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.



Ambassador Esayas Gotta, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia presented copy of credentials to Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the occasion, Ambassador Esayas reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to deepening the already existing good relations between the two brotherly countries.

Bourita, on his part thanked the Government of Ethiopia for reopening the embassy and assured the ambassador that the government of the Kingdom of Morocco will render all the necessary support to him in the discharge of his duties.