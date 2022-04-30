PM Abiy Visits ENDF’s Southern, Eastern Commands in Weldia Town, North Wollo Zone

Addis Ababa April 30/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has visited the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Southern, Eastern, 6th and 8th Commands in Weldia town of North Wollo Zone, Amhara Region.



The premier’s visit has come following the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al Fatir celebration, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

His visit was accompanied by the President of the Amhara Regional State, Yilikal Kefale and other higher government and ENDF officials, it was indicated.

In his remarks to officers, Prime Minister Abiy encouraged members of the two commands to continue enhancing preparedness, maximize winning opportunities, build a victorious morale and reduce risks.

He also expressed the importance of cultivating a responsible generation and preparing the field to handover a prosperous Ethiopia.