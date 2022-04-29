TPLF Mobilizing Massive Number of Fighters to Adjacent Areas of Amhara, Afar Regions: MoFA

Addis Ababa April 29/2022 /ENA/ The terrorist TPLF is mobilizing a massive number of fighters to areas adjacent to the Amhara and Afar regions to wage another devastating war, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Briefing the press today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti recalled that TPLF had written an open letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 21, 2022, threatening to launch another round of attack if its demands are not met.

“Now TPLF is mobilizing a massive number of fighters to areas adjacent to the Amhara and Afar regions to wage another devastating war based on a fabricated narrative,” the spokesperson exposed.

Dina, who also blamed TPLF for writing such a letter, urged the international community to understand the belligerent acts of TPLF that has been undermining the current peace initiative in the country.

He further said, “The international community should (therefore) understand that the claims of the TPLF are baseless and aimed to thwart the peace building initiatives of the government, including the truce that seemed to create an understanding between the Government of Ethiopia and the international community.”