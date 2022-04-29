EASF Concludes Panel of Elders Workshop

Addis Ababa April 29/2022/ENA/ The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) has concluded its three-day panel of elders induction workshop today.



Member of the EASF Panel of Elders, Ambassador Mohammed Drir said traditionally elders play a very important role in mediation, peace building, and peace making.

He added that in many parts of Africa the wisdom of elders is part of the collective memory of the people and collective indigenous wisdom.

Very unfortunately the continent is by and large touched by the issue of unrest, conflict and violence, the Ambassador stated, adding that the East Africa region takes a huge burden when it comes to instability and security.

“The mechanism of the African Union is working on easing the tensions and conflicts. As you know in Ethiopia, recently the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has been established and we hope that this will bring a paradigm change in our democratic process and contribute to transcendental solution that could end the episodes of violence and conflict in Ethiopia,” he noted.

EASF Director, Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw said the elders contribution in terms of conflict prevention and mediation is of paramount importance.

He added that the EASF is has full operational capability to contribute for the peace and security of the region.

The panel of elders is an additional capacity for the EASF in terms of conflict prevention and conflict management, Brigadier General Getachew emphasized.