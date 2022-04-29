UNICEF Says Ready to Support Gov’t Rehabilitation, Rebuilding Efforts

Addis Ababa April 29/2022/ENA/ UNICEF has reaffirmed its commitment to extending all the necessary support to priority areas identified by the government of Ethiopia and support the rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held talks on Thursday with Catherine M. Russell, UNICEF’s Executive Director.

The two sides discussed ways to scale up development projects, and humanitarian activities that the UNICEF has been undertaking in Ethiopia, according to a statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated UNICEF for its commendable development activities, mentioning projects on women empowerment, safety of children, education and clean water development, among others.

He also briefed Russell about the steps taken by the government of Ethiopia to mitigate the negative impacts of the conflict in the northern part of the country and the severe drought in some parts of Ethiopia.

The rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the Ethiopian government need extensive support from aid agencies, including UNICEF, he added.

Russell, on her part, noted the increased vulnerability of women and children in times of man made and natural disasters and affirmed her organization’s commitment to extend all the necessary support to priority areas identified by the government of Ethiopia.

The Executive Director said she was paying a visit to East African countries to draw the attention of the international community and donors to drought-affected areas and secure donations for emergency relief support.