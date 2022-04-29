PM Abiy Ahmed, Former PM Hailemariam Desalegn Visit Lemi Cement Project

Addis Ababa April 29/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed together with former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and senior government officials on Friday visited the Lemi Cement project in North Shoa Zone of the Amhara Region.



The site which will produce 10,000 tons per day of cement at full capacity when completed will be the largest cement factory in Ethiopia, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Private sector development in the prioritized sectors of mining, agriculture, tourism and ICT is expected to boost the economy, it was indicated.