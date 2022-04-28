Ethiopia, South Sudan Officials Review Implementation of Road Building Agreements

Addis Ababa April 28/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and South Sudan officials have reviewed implementation of road building agreements between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi, and South Sudan Roads and Bridges Minister, Simon Mijok Mijak, held talks.

The discussion between the two sides focused on the implementation of previously held agreements to interconnect the two countries by road infrastructures, it was learned.

The ambassador reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to materialize agreements pledged to build roads and consolidate the socio-economic linkages between the countries.

Highlighting the longstanding relationships between Ethiopia and South Sudan as well the strong people-to-people ties, Simon Mijok Mijak noted the impact of poor road infrastructures interconnection in limiting options that the two countries could have gotten in trade and investment engagements.

The minister said five routes were selected to connect the two countries, taking the opportunities into consideration.

In connection with that, Mijak added that activities of the construction of Gambella-Pagak-Faluji route would be underway within short period of time as per the priority given.