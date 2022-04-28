Mufti Haji Omar Idris Calls on Ethiopians to Condemn Religious Violence

Addis Ababa April 28/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President, First Mufti Haji Omar Idris has called on all Ethiopians to exercise restraint and not to escalate the recent incident that occurred in the city of Gondar.

Speaking at the ‘‘Eid-to-Eid Diaspora Homecoming’’ event at the Unity Square yesterday, the mufti urged all Ethiopians to stand in unity and condemn religious violence which is harmful to religion and the country.

Love, unity and meekness, and respect for one another were the cherished values of Ethiopians for several generations, he added.

However, Ethiopians are recently witnessing events that spoil the long-cherished values that bind them, he stated, citing the tragic incident in Gondar as an example.

The heinous act committed in the city must be condemned by all Ethiopians, the president underscored.

“We should cherish peace and coexistence…. Conflict brings poverty and poor countries are devoid of dignity and freedom. We must (therefore) fight poverty and move towards prosperity which benefits the country,” he noted.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said religious tolerance is among the best values that keep us united as Ethiopians.

Ethiopia is known for religious diversity and that helps us achieve several victories, he stated.

The heinous incident in Gondar is not at par with the religious values and standards of both big religions in Ethiopia, according to Demeke.

“Everyone must adhere to the age-old values of togetherness and peace of the country,” he stressed.

Ustaz Abu Bakr Ahmed said whenever Islam is mentioned, Ethiopia must be mentioned because it has a deep history that links it with Islam since the beginning of the first Islamic call.

Ethiopia had given complete freedom to the first Muslim refugees that Prophet Muhammad sent and the immigrants practiced their religious rituals, even though the then king was not a Muslim himself.