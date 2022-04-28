Ethiopia, Italy Sign 1.5 Million Euro Grant Agreement

Addis Ababa April 28/2022/ENA/ A 1.5-million-Euro grant agreement for the implementation of “Food Safety Project” was signed with the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, according to Ministry of Finance.



According to a press release of the ministry, the project will be implemented in 25 major cities of the country, including Addis Ababa and regional capital cities, in which many agro-food processing and catering services are located; and most food products, either raw or processed, are destined and where people obtain their food through purchasing only.

The overall aim of the project is to improve the food safety status in Ethiopia by providing technical support in managing the food safety risks, which are arising from food adulteration, the release added.

The project will also improve poor food hygienic practices in major agro-food processors, and food marketers, and catering services.

The major activities planned to be performed by the project, include but are not limited to, establishing a national surveillance system on food adulteration and food hygiene practices surveillance system in Ethiopia.

The project is also expected to strengthen human and laboratory capacity on food safety, and empower agro-processors, food marketers, and catering service providers, it was learned.

Finance State Minister Semereta Sewasew and Ambassador Agostino PALESE of Italy to Ethiopia signed the financing agreement at the Embassy of Italy in Addis Ababa.