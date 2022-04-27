City Administration Evaluates Nine Months Performance in Presence of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa April 27/ 2022 /ENA/ Addis Ababa City Administration evaluated its nine-month performance in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today.

Addis Ababa city Mayor, Adanech Abiebie presented the performance of the administration for the first nine months of the 2013/14 Ethiopian budget year.

According to her, basic consumer goods have been made widely available through cooperatives in order to curb the rising cost of living in the city.

The city administration had also planned to create 329,000 jobs and created more than 340,600 jobs during the nine months of the budget year, she added.

In connection with land, over 74,000 hectares of land has been given to investors and 383 hectares illegally grabbed land reclaimed.

The mayor further stated that the city administration planned to collect over 37.3 billion Birr revenue in the first nine months of the current budget year and earned 43.1 billion Birr.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was present at the meeting, commented on the city administration’s nine-month performance and outlined areas of focus that need to be addressed in the future.