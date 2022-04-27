EASF Launches Panel of Elders Induction Workshop

Addis Ababa April 27/2022 /ENA/ The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) has launched a three-day panel of elders induction workshop today in the Capital, Addis Ababa.

Opening the workshop, Ethiopian Defense Minister and EASF Council of Defense and Security Ministers Chairperson Abraham Belay said that the workshop will serve as induction forum for the newly formed panel of elders.

“This reminds me the power of meaningful regional collaboration and partnership in search of infinite solutions for the complicated challenges threatening security, peace and stability of our continent,” he elaborated.

Abraham noted peace and security can be enhanced and maintained not only through the deployment of peace support operations but also through continuous conflict prevention and peace building architecture.

In this regard, he added early warning system and peace building activities are of paramount importance.

“It must be noted that the prevention of conflicts is one of the most economical and preferred approaches to the enhancement of peace and security,” Abraham said adding that in recognition of this fact, the African Union Panel of the Wise was established as an important component of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

In this regard, EASF is also making an important departure towards the operationalization of preventive diplomacy, he pointed out.

EASF Director, Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw said EASF as a regional mechanism was able to develop vital capabilities that include multidimensional and multicultural forces consisting of military, police and civilian components.

He added that the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) can respond to any threat to peace and security of the region.

Brigadier General Getachew emphasized “our selected elders are expected highly to make immense contribution to scale-up the synergetic implementation of our efforts to tackle regional peace and security challenges.”

The Director pointed out that EASF is in standby with full operation capability since 2014 to take mandate in the region and beyond including peace operation.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force is a regional organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

It is one of the five regional multidimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) consisting of Military, Police and Civilian components.